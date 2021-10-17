-
A new survey from the Public Policy Polling has found that less than half of Connecticut voters are concerned that absentee ballots are not as secure as…
-
WSHU asks listeners to send us their questions about the upcoming election. The newsroom recently got an email from a listener in Woodbury, Conn., who…
-
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says President Donald Trump’s call to “watch the polls” could lead to voter intimidation.Trump asked…
-
Bills to improve voter access advanced in a State Senate committee, but their ultimate passage is uncertain.The measures, which would allow same day voter…