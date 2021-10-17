-
DeLauro visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday with Hilton, who has been an outspoken advocate against troubled teen facilities, where she said she faced severe physical and psychological abuse.
-
Researchers at Stony Brook University hope to find new ways to treat depression among teenagers – using a computer or smartphone. Millions of teenagers…
-
The Connecticut House of Representatives approved a bill to raise the legal age for the purchase of tobacco products, including electronic delivery…
-
One in four teens who use e-cigarettes say they’ve dripped, letting the nicotine-based liquid drop onto the e-cigarette’s heating coils and then inhaling…