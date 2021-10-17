Steve Levy

-
In his State of the County speech Wednesday night Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone mentioned New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ten times. That's eight…
-
Suffolk County settled another lawsuit with the US Attorney's office Wednesday. This latest one will cost tax payers $2-million for environmental…
-
New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says he will audit the state's reporting of hate crime laws. The audit comes at the request of a New York City elected…
-
The number of hate crimes in New York State jumped 30% in 2012 compared to the year prior. That’s from a state report released Thursday that says most of…