During the pandemic, the Stamford Symphony Orchestra created an imaginative season of concerts that featured soloists as well as sections of the…
On Saturday, April 17, the winds of the Stamford Symphony will be front and center in a concert that features serenades by Dvorak and a very young Richard…
You're invited to come along as the Stamford Symphony presents a spcial on-line premier, Venetian Holiday, featuring music by Vivaldi and Gabrieli…
The Stamford Symphony Orchestra is presenting a virtual Gala, "Together Again," on October 24. Music Director Michael Stern invited long-time friend,…
The Stamford Symphony Orchestra has launched its very own video channel as a way for the musians to connecct with audience members from around the world.…
The Stamford Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the genius of Beethoven with concerts on Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23. Kate Remington talks with…
Michael Stern will be on the podium, making his debut as music director designate of the Stamford Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, October 19th and Sunday,…
On Saturday, January 12, the Stamford Symphony will present Oscar Goes To the Symphony, a concert of iconic film music and classical music selections that…
The Stamford Symphony Orchestra has narrowed its search for a new music director and conductor to a few outstanding artists.And on Saturday, February 24,…
Stamford Symphony Orchestra's performance of selections of Handel's Messiah is a long-standing holiday tradition. This year's performance, at the Basilica…