-
Coronavirus Latest: Cuomo Downplays SCOTUS Religious Gathering Decision; Conn. COVID-19 Deaths MountHere's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there will be little practical effect from the Supreme…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Affordable Care Act following the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has joined fellow Democrats on the Judiciary Committee to claim that President Trump’s Supreme Court…
-
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says confirmation hearings regarding the president’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court will…