Officials on Long Island hosted a public forum Wednesday night to update residents on the illegal dumping at several Islip sites. State and local health…
Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said Thursday that pesticides and cancer-causing metals have been found at two of the five illegal dumping…
The town of Babylon says it has learned of another illegal dumping site, this time in Deer Park. Officials are investigating to see if this latest site is…
The Long Island town of Islip said Monday that the air around Roberto Clemente park in Brentwood does not contain asbestos. Air sampling was necessary…