The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Yale on Thursday that claims its undergraduate admissions process discriminates against Asian and white…
No group of small businesses was harder hit by the coronavirus pandemic than Black-owned businesses. A Stanford analysis of census data shows 40% of all…
Members of the Connecticut Legislative Black and Puerto Rican Caucus held a virtual roundtable this week to discuss transparent and accountable policing…
A second weekend of protests is underway in Connecticut and across the nation following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Thousands of…
Connecticut law enforcement, state officials and human rights experts gathered at a virtual panel to discuss race and policing on Friday.The panel was…
The mayor of Waterbury, Connecticut, hosted a virtual community conversation with police, clergy and politicians Monday. That’s after officers arrested 28…
Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s asked the state’s Attorney General to look into what he says are “disturbing” videos of police conduct during Sunday…
Data from the New York State Department of Health shows the number of black Long Islanders who die from the coronavirus is disproportionate to that of…
The town of Islip on Long Island has spent nearly $3 million in 2019 battling a federal voting rights lawsuit that alleges the town’s electoral system…
More Connecticut children are living in poverty than three decades ago. That’s the finding of the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 30th annual Kids Count…