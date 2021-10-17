-
The Central Pine Barrens Commission started a prescribed burn of sections of the Long Island Pine Barrens this week to reduce potential hazards and…
-
A controversial proposal to build a golf course community in the Long Island Pine Barrens has inched closer to breaking ground. A state-run commission…
-
A controversial ballot proposal in Suffolk County to use sewer stabilization funds to fill holes in the budget is still too early to call. Now, an…
-
The Long Island Pine Barrens Commission wants more information before it decides on the fate of a controversial golf course resort in East Quogue. The…
-
Long Island’s Pine Barrens Preserve is crucial for water quality, but advocates and experts say its value extends beyond groundwater protection. Rare…
-
A proposed golf course on 600 acres of land in Long Island’s Pine Barrens is testing the spirit of a 1993 law that was created to protect the forests –…
-
A controversial proposal to build a golf course and resort in the Long Island Pine Barrens has pitted preservationists against developers. Both sides…
-
A recent study by the New York Public Interest Research Group has put Long Island’s drinking water under the microscope. It found high levels of chemicals…
-
The state commission in charge of protecting the Long Island Pine Barrens reaffirmed its authority to review a possible 600-acre golf course and housing…
-
The Peconic Land Trust and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation have announced the preservation of a parcel of land in the Central…