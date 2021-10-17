-
The operators of Long Island’s two largest gambling venues want to expand in anticipation of legalized sports betting statewide. They hope to build a…
A lawsuit claims the management corporation of Jake’s 58 Casino on Long Island has violated terms of agreement and overpaid itself millions of dollars.The…
The Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting corporation wants to turn a vacant 32-acre site in Medford into a casino just two years after a similar proposal…
On Long Island, Nassau County officials are worried about OTB’s ability to make future payments to the county. They say the gambling company missed a…
The Islandia Village Board passed a $4.4 million budget for next year. It will reduce property taxes by 25 percent, and increase spending. The budget…
Opponents of a proposed Video Lottery Terminal Casino in Suffolk County are suing to overturn its approval by the Islandia Village Board.The suit, filed…
The village of Islandia in Suffolk County will receive $2 million a year for the next 20 years from gaming company Delaware North as part of a deal to…
Residents of the Suffolk County village of Islandia are up in arms over plans to build a casino at the Islandia Marriott hotel in the village.At an…