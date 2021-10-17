Nursing Home Deaths

-
Governor Kathy Hochul said she has apologized to family members of nursing home residents who died at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York. The…
-
The Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into government-run nursing homes in New York over their COVID-19 response,…
-
A fiscal watchdog group is using the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) to try to get New York state’s health department to release more detailed data on…
-
A new poll finds that while Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s popularity has waned since he’s been embroiled in a number of scandals, including allegations of sexual…
-
New York State is dealing with a severe decline in COVID-19 vaccination rates by offering free lottery tickets to those who agree to get a shot, starting…
-
Republicans in the state Legislature are seeking to ban statewide elected officials in New York from publishing books while they’re in office after it was…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has come under fire for limiting the media’s access and ability to ask him questions as he faces a number of scandals. So far, the…
-
The New York state Legislature for the first time rescinded some of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions that were put in place because of the COVID-19…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday denied all allegations of sexual harassment made by multiple women, and predicted that a probe of his actions by the state’s…
-
A new poll finds that scandals surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo have taken a toll.While New Yorkers continue to believe the governor did a good job leading…