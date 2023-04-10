© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Reports reveal a series of violations led to deaths in Long Island nursing homes

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published April 10, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
Nursing home residents can be at risk, but so are people living at home with a spouse or adult children.
iStockphoto
Nursing home residents can be at risk, but so are people living at home with a spouse or adult children.

State health inspection reports from 2022 reveal a series of violations that led to deaths in several Long Island nursing homes.

The reports obtained by Newsday show 20 Long Island nursing homes racked up over $144,000 in combined fines last year. The highest fine of $10,000 for a single citation had been issued nine times.

Cold Spring Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation and Central Island Healthcare were given the maximum fine for similar incidents. Residents in both cases died after staff had failed to perform CPR. They were believed to be wearing “do not resuscitate” bands.

Other violations receiving a range of fines included the sexual abuse of residents, failure to monitor substance abuse, failure to isolate those with COVID-19 and more.

Experts say the issues are likely because of staffing shortages and difficulties with recruitment due to low wages, which were problems long before the pandemic.

Tags
Long Island News Nursing Home DeathsHealth & WellnessSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone