There’s a consensus among Democrats in the State Assembly that action must be taken against the Cuomo administration for withholding information on…
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.In August, the 76-year-old Democrat began…
Democrats who lead the state Senate announced Monday that they have won enough seats to hold a supermajority. That means they can override vetoes by the…
Senate Republicans say their version of the state budget will include a nine-year phase-in of tax cuts that would eventually total a 25 percent reduction…
The New York State Assembly passed a bill on Wednesday to delay some of the effects of the state’s Common Core learning standards.