It's one o'clock and the doors at the Open Door shelter in South Norwalk, Conn. opened for lunch. White, African-American, Latino - dozens of people, many…
A former embattled Fairfield County anti-poverty agency will face creditors in bankruptcy proceedings Thursday morning. The defunct agency owes upwards of…
The acting CEO of Norwalk Economic Opportunity Now, or NEON, says the anti-poverty agency has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.The Reverend Tommie Jackson…
The acting CEO of the embattled Norwalk anti-poverty agency NEON is refuting rumors that the agency is about to close.
A Fairfield County, Connecticut anti-poverty agency is in trouble. NEON, which stands for Norwalk Economic Opportunity Now, provides social services to…
Four more board members of Norwalk's embattled anti-poverty agency NEON have resigned this week. Exiting members point to deficits in management and…