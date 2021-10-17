Maisy Carvalho

-
Long Island elected officials and trade groups made a list of capital improvements worth over $5 billion that they hope Congress will fund through…
-
Restaurants, caterers and breweries can soon apply for funds from a new $28.6 billion grant as part of President Biden’s coronavirus relief package.Steven…
-
A new military justice bill could change the way sexual assault cases and other serious crimes are managed within the U.S. military.U.S. Senator Kirsten…
-
A new state grant program is available to help fund tree planting and other projects that combat climate change in Connecticut.Lt. Governor Susan…
-
Long Island Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi has joined a caucus of representatives who say they will not support President Joe Biden’s infrastructure…
-
Governor Ned Lamont joined AARP during a virtual town hall this week about their hopes to provide all residents with high speed internet access.Lamont and…
-
Pharmaceutical companies have made billions in profits by raising prescription drug costs making necessary medicine no longer affordable, said U.S.…
-
Students at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut will be allowed to move forward with a federal lawsuit against the college for unchanged tuition payments…
-
Elementary and middle school classrooms in Connecticut will focus more on the history of Indigenous people if lawmakers decide to pass legislation to…
-
Nearly one-in-four CEOs on Long Island say their businesses may not survive the pandemic.That’s according to a Siena College poll released this week…