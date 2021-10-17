-
An ethics reform measure approved by the New York legislature at the end of the legislative session still hasn’t been signed by Governor Cuomo. And some…
-
With the legislative session down to the wire, groups for and against bills, including expansion of Uber ride services and ethics reform, came to the…
-
New York Andrew Governor Cuomo has released a bill on closing a loophole that allows for unlimited big money donations to candidates. The “LLC loophole”…
-
New York State Senate Republicans on the Elections Committee cast a vote on closing a campaign finance loophole that has played a role in recent…