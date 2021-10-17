-
A federal lawsuit that seeks to evaluate how the Connecticut judicial branch handled court operations during the pandemic is expected to continue, even…
Connecticut law students studying under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, are asking state superior judges to let them take the…
Some of the world’s top cancer researchers and doctors will meet at Yale Law School this week to figure out how to remove legal barriers to treatment.The…
Heather Gerken is set to become the first female dean in the history of Yale Law School. She’ll take over as the 17th dean of the law school on July…
People accused of committing a crime have a right to free legal representation from a public defender. That doesn’t apply to civil cases, but a…
A recent study found that 1 in 7 people in Connecticut who have been diagnosed with skin cancer said they continued to use indoor tanning equipment after…
New York's chief judge is postponing the implementation of new rules designed to boost the amount of pro bono work lawyers do in the state. This comes…