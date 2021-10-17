-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy wants to ban “bump stocks” or any accessories that mimic machine gun fire. The “bump stock” was used in last year’s…
A Connecticut-based advocacy group formed after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School held a rally Wednesday night in Newtown for the victims…
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have pulled a bill that would have eased federal restrictions on the purchase of gun silencers. U.S.…
U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy of Connecticut were among several Democrats who gave speeches in the U.S. Senate Monday night, calling…
Connecticut and New York lawmakers and advocacy groups are responding to the aftermath of the shooting in Las Vegas, which left more than 58 people dead…