Gov. Malloy Calls For Ban On 'Bump Stocks'

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy wants to ban “bump stocks” or any accessories that mimic machine gun fire. The “bump stock” was used in last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Speaking on Wednesday in Middletown, Malloy explained that this became his first priority of the year “because a madman killed scores of people and injured 500 others in Las Vegas using these devices, and I don’t want to see that happen in my state. We can’t absolutely guarantee that won’t happen in our state, but we can make it less likely to happen in our state.”

Malloy says he would make selling, owning or using a “bump stock” a felony that could lead to a five-year sentence.

If the legislature approves the proposal, Connecticut would join more than half a dozen other states that have banned “bump stocks” and similar accessories.

New York legislators have said this week that they want to pass a similar ban.