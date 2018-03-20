Malloy: 21-Year-Old Offenders Shouldn't Be Tried As Adults

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says that offenders between ages 18 and 21 should not be integrated into the adult prison system.

Malloy told a group of juvenile justice researchers at the University of New Haven on Tuesday that there should be a special legal class for young adult offenders.

“Protections currently afforded to individuals age 17 and under in adult court should be extended to individuals up to their 21st birthday, so the mistakes they make before their brains are fully developed don’t keep them from growing, learning and contributing to our society.”

Malloy has introduced two bills in the state legislature that would raise the age of the juvenile justice jurisdiction above 17.

“Young adults would fall under the juvenile justice jurisdiction in most circumstances and, where appropriate, would benefit from the protections and services provided by the state’s juvenile justice system,” Malloy said.

The bill would raise jurisdiction to age 18 by July 2019, and through age 19 the following year, 20 the year after that, and 21 by year 2022.

The legislation would also allow a judge to decide if a young adult offender could keep his court records sealed, like they do for minors. Malloy says that would allow people who broke the law but never went to jail to have a better chance at college and employment.