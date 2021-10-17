-
Connecticut Republicans have chosen Sue Hatfield, a state prosecutor and vice chair of the state GOP, to finish the remainder of J.R. Romano's term as…
-
The head of the Connecticut Republican Party abruptly resigned Tuesday night.J.R. Romano stepped down in a brief message to the party’s central committee.…
-
In Connecticut, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump has launched an unconventional campaign to be governor of the state. Joe Visconti wants to…
-
The Republican National Convention begins in Cleveland on Monday. Republicans will hear from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, and Tennessee Senator Bob…