Jonathan Lippman

-
In separate actions, New York officials are cracking down on companies taking advantage of troubled borrowers. The Department of Financial Services issued…
-
A proposal on Tuesday’s ballot in New York would raise the retirement age for some state judges from 70 to age 80. Opponents say the measure is too flawed…
-
New York’s top judge is holding hearings this week on the benefit of providing civil legal services to the poor. A US Supreme Court case guaranteed legal…
-
New York's chief judge is postponing the implementation of new rules designed to boost the amount of pro bono work lawyers do in the state. This comes…