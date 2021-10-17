-
The king of horror and supernatural haunting, Stephen King, hasn’t forgotten his fan base — there’s a nod in his new book to The Shining’s creepy Overlook…
Seventy years ago this past spring, husband and wife Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were convicted for spying for the Soviet Union, largely on testimony…
Forgotten in Death is the 53rd book in J.D. Robb’s Eve Dallas murder mystery series, as in fill-in-the-first-word: “_____ in Death,” the first book being…
It can’t be easy writing a new book in a series because you have to consider readers who may be coming to you for the first time, as well as keep up with…
There are books galore about American presidents — biographies, memoirs, analyses by colleagues, family members, scholars, journalists, by presidents…
Here’s a book that’s well named: “Bald.” To emphasize the point, the cover contains an illustration of a man in profile, his pate as smooth as stone, and…
Erik Larson is so good a storyteller that as you read through The Splendid and the Vile, his magnificent saga of Winston Churchill during the bombing of…
Though Amagansett-based author Ellen Feldman’s compelling new novel The Living and the Lost is set in Berlin shortly after World War II, with flashbacks…
A new and expanded edition of a book first published 58 years ago about a man said to have been the world’s greatest conductor shows why the myth took…
You know how writers are sometimes asked whom they would like to have over for a small dinner party? Well, historian, biographer and academic Walter…