Three more investment banks say they are being investigated in a widening probe by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman over allegations the banks…
Large institutional investors have long been at the mercy of flash traders who use computers to make thousands of trades a second, skimming off tiny bits…
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Wednesday that he’s reached a deal with a newswire to prevent high frequency stock traders from…
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman took aim at high speed stock traders again Wednesday. He announced what he called an "agreement" with a…
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says he's reached a deal with 18 investment banks to halt what he calls Insider Trading 2.0. This is the…