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Ideas & Perspectives

  • Arts & Culture
    What churches can do to revitalize a lonely and divided country
    Brian Stiltner
    Americans are increasingly disconnected from the institutions that once brought communities together. Religious studies scholar Brian Stiltner explores how churches can help address loneliness and division.
  • Arts & Culture
    The Greatest and Me
    Roger Schulman
    After discovering more than a thousand wartime letters from his parents, one son reconsiders what it means to call theirs the “Greatest Generation,” and the lasting cost of the war they survived.
  • Music
    Life As We Know It Without Music?
    Joe Carter
    What would we lose if music disappeared? Joe Carter reflects on the role music plays in our memories, our relationships, and our shared humanity.
  • Rhamely
    Arts & Culture
    The Banal Obsessions of Being a Bride (and How I Gained Perspective 10 Years Later)
    Lori Bindig Yousman
    Ten years after her wedding, a media professor reflects on the details she obsessed over - and why the things she remembers most have nothing to do with the invitations, chairs, or linens.
  • Arts & Culture
    What Pink Floyd’s 'The Wall' can teach us about contemporary politics
    Michael Ventimiglia
    Nearly fifty years after its release, Pink Floyd’s The Wall still resonates… not just as a rock masterpiece, but as a warning about isolation, power, and politics. Philosophy professor Michael Ventimiglia explores what the album might reveal about the world we’re living in today.
  • Arts & Culture
    Oscar nominated movie 'Hamnet' makes the book better
    Emily Bryan
    As Hollywood celebrates another awards season filled with book adaptations, one English professor finds herself rethinking a familiar claim: that the book is always better. After seeing the film version of Hamnet, she discovered that sometimes a performance on screen can deepen the experience of the story on the page.
  • News
    Is Religion back?
    Daniel Rober
    Today, on the first Friday of Lent, Daniel Rober, an associate professor of Catholic Studies, considers a timely question: Is religion making a comeback in the United States? He looks at the data, the politics, and the shifting role of gender in American religious life.
  • February 20, 1940 photo of the "old" State of Mississippi Capitol building. It served as the Mississippi statehouse from 1839 until 1903.
    News
    Echoes of a Broken Promise
    David Thomson
    From shutdown threats to debt ceiling showdowns, Washington has made high-stakes budget fights a familiar part of politics. David Thomson traces that pattern back to the 1840s, and explains what it can teach us about today’s budget battles.
  • Arts & Culture
    The power of Hallmark
    David Thomson
    From snow-dusted towns to guaranteed happy endings, Hallmark’s Christmas movies provide the steady reassurance people crave today. Their simple, hopeful stories have become a cultural refuge during moments of uncertainty. David Thomson looks at the power of Hallmark.
  • Arts & Culture
    Baseball and the Hero's Journey
    Michael Ventimiglia
    Before the World Series begins tonight, Michael Ventimiglia reminds us that baseball is more than a national pastime. It’s a story—one where every game, every player, and every swing follows the path of the Hero’s Journey.