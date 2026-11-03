Ideas & Perspectives

-
Americans are increasingly disconnected from the institutions that once brought communities together. Religious studies scholar Brian Stiltner explores how churches can help address loneliness and division.
-
After discovering more than a thousand wartime letters from his parents, one son reconsiders what it means to call theirs the “Greatest Generation,” and the lasting cost of the war they survived.
-
What would we lose if music disappeared? Joe Carter reflects on the role music plays in our memories, our relationships, and our shared humanity.
-
Ten years after her wedding, a media professor reflects on the details she obsessed over - and why the things she remembers most have nothing to do with the invitations, chairs, or linens.
-
Nearly fifty years after its release, Pink Floyd’s The Wall still resonates… not just as a rock masterpiece, but as a warning about isolation, power, and politics. Philosophy professor Michael Ventimiglia explores what the album might reveal about the world we’re living in today.
-
As Hollywood celebrates another awards season filled with book adaptations, one English professor finds herself rethinking a familiar claim: that the book is always better. After seeing the film version of Hamnet, she discovered that sometimes a performance on screen can deepen the experience of the story on the page.
-
Today, on the first Friday of Lent, Daniel Rober, an associate professor of Catholic Studies, considers a timely question: Is religion making a comeback in the United States? He looks at the data, the politics, and the shifting role of gender in American religious life.
-
From shutdown threats to debt ceiling showdowns, Washington has made high-stakes budget fights a familiar part of politics. David Thomson traces that pattern back to the 1840s, and explains what it can teach us about today’s budget battles.
-
From snow-dusted towns to guaranteed happy endings, Hallmark’s Christmas movies provide the steady reassurance people crave today. Their simple, hopeful stories have become a cultural refuge during moments of uncertainty. David Thomson looks at the power of Hallmark.
-
Before the World Series begins tonight, Michael Ventimiglia reminds us that baseball is more than a national pastime. It’s a story—one where every game, every player, and every swing follows the path of the Hero’s Journey.