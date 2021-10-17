HEROES Act

-
The New York State legislature is due back in Albany Monday for a session that is expected to last several days. A growing number of lawmakers want to see…
-
Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. senators joined the state’s Democratic governor in urging the Republican controlled-U.S. Senate to pass the next…
-
A bipartisan group of Long Island elected officials has called on the Republican-led Senate to pass another round of federal coronavirus assistance for…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut proposes a federal compensation fund for essential workers who have become ill or died as a result of…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says nearly 70% of all COVID-19 cases in the country are residents of nursing homes or assisted living…
-
Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation say the House of Representatives cannot wait until it reaches a consensus with Senate Republicans before…