-
Lobbyists for the hemp industry in New York say new rules released by state regulators for how to bring CBD products to market, favor big corporations…
-
New York state will continue its hemp growing season through 2021, after the federal government decided to delay new regulations that the state found…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says he is still pushing for the legalization of adult recreational marijuana use. He says he’d like lawmakers to take up…
-
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said she expects federal agriculture officials to work with hemp farmers and possibly even delay new regulations that New…
-
Agriculture officials in New York say federal rules for producing hemp are “unrealistic.” The state also said they won’t try to regulate the crop. Hemp…
-
Two federal insurance programs are now available for hemp farmers to protect their crops from natural disasters.Bridgehampton hemp producer David…
-
Farmers in New York are concerned that the new framework for the hemp industry in the state will be at odds with interim federal guidelines.David…
-
New York regulators failed to test over 40% of industrial hemp growers for the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana, THC. That’s according to an audit…
-
There are new guidelines from the federal government that could help hemp farmers in New York state expand their operations.The news comes from Senator…
-
As the United States Department of Agriculture releases regulations and guidelines on CBD and the cultivation of hemp plants, New York Governor Andrew…