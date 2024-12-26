© 2024 WSHU
New year, new rules: CT limits access to some hemp, cannabis products

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published December 26, 2024 at 4:27 PM EST
Flavored cannabis gummies are displayed in a cabinet at the Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York's first legal cannabis dispensary, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York.
Flavored cannabis gummies are displayed in a cabinet at the Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York's first legal cannabis dispensary, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York.

Stricter restrictions on the sale of some cannabis products are one of several new laws that take effect in Connecticut in the new year.

Starting on Jan. 1, only licensed cannabis dispensaries in Connecticut are allowed to sell hemp-based products that contain one-half to five milligrams of THC.

The new law also sets an age limit on the sale of hemp-based THC products; there had been no age limit before.

Other new laws include expanding the state’s requirement of 40 hours of paid sick leave now to include private employers with at least 25 employees.

The threshold will be further lowered to include employers with 11 employees in 2025, and one employee in 2027.

A state grant program to incentivize home health agencies to offer better protections for their workers is another new law.

It’s in response to the murder of a Connecticut nurse who was killed during a home visit in 2023.
