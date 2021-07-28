Suffolk County To Fund Fire Island Sewage Study

The Suffolk County Legislature announced Wednesday they will provide nearly $200,000 for a study into sewage planning and engineering for Fire Island.

The study will be run by Citizens Campaign for the Environment. It will address concerns about water and soil contamination caused by outdated sewage systems.

Many parts of Fire Island rely on septic and cesspool systems. The sewage can cause algal blooms or threaten certain wildlife with nitrogen pollution. The study will create a plan to manage the wastewater from the Island.