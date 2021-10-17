-
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) has developed a model ordinance for towns in the state to prohibit hydraulic fracturing waste at the…
-
Two years ago, New York State banned hydro-fracking of natural gas within the state’s borders. But a group of Cornell scientists who study the effects of…
-
Opponents of a planned fracked gas power plant in the Hudson Valley say they are hoping the U.S. attorney will investigate decisions made in the…
-
Business and environmental groups have launched the New Yorkers for Clean Power campaign to push for the increased use of renewable and clean energy…
-
Fracktivists, as anti-fracking activists are called, hope to play a role in New York’s presidential primary. Activists are asking Democrats Hillary…
-
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, has been banned in New York State for nearly a year now, but opponents of the natural gas extraction process have other…