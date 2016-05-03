New Yorkers For Clean Power Launch Renewable Energy Campaign

Business and environmental groups have launched the New Yorkers for Clean Power campaign to push for the increased use of renewable and clean energy across the state.

The group is comprised of organizations such as the Sierra Club, Catskill Mountainkeeper and the Natural Resources Defense Council, as well as companies like Ford and BlocPower.

The campaign released a report on Monday showing that 7,500 companies employ 85,000 New Yorkers in the clean energy sector. Kate Sinding, chair of the group’s Advisory Committee, says, “We’re not just saying nice words, or platitudes here about clean energy, we’re proving that it’s already happening and that we can have this much more.” The group is focusing its efforts on solar power, electric vehicles, and offshore wind farms.

New Yorkers for Clean Power grew out of the coalition that led the fight against fracking in the state. They say that clean energy is not only an environmental issue, but an economic driver.