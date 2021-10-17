-
Experts worry tens of thousands of homes in Connecticut could face foreclosure after this month. That’s when a federal freeze on mortgage payments that…
-
New York has purchased an additional 92 mortgages on Long Island in danger of going into foreclosure in order to keep properties from becoming “zombie…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law today that requires banks to care for "zombie" properties--homes that are in foreclosure and have…
-
Long Island is experiencing a spike in "zombie" homes—properties that are often abandoned after their owners receive a notice of foreclosure. They can…
-
Bank regulators in New York are accusing the nation's largest subprime mortgage lender of errors that might have harmed hundreds of thousands of…
-
New York banking regulators are investigating one of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage servicing companies, Ocwen Financial, over worries the company…
-
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is launching a free loan program to help homeowners struggling to avoid foreclosure. Homeowners can borrow up…
-
Of the top 100 cities around the country with homes under water financially, Hartford has the most. More than half of homeowners there owe more than their…
-
The housing market is trying to regain its footing, yet sales have slipped in much of the country. One exception is in Connecticut, where sales –…
-
Last month, foreclosure filings sunk to the lowest number since the housing crisis began eight years ago. Home prices are up nationwide. But the recovery…