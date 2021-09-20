© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

As Federal Mortgage Freeze Ends, Connecticut Homeowners Could Face Foreclosure

WSHU | By Natalie Discenza
Published September 20, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
house_pixabay_190103.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Experts worry tens of thousands of homes in Connecticut could face foreclosure after this month. That’s when a federal freeze on mortgage payments that started during the pandemic expires.

Over 23,000 homeowners in the state still benefited from that program at the beginning of this month.

The percent of Connecticut homeowners past due on their mortgages was higher anywhere in the country before the pandemic, except New York, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Mortgage aid is still available through the state's Homeowners Assistance Funds Program. Certain homeowners earning under the median income for their area can qualify for up to $20,000 in assistance.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutforeclosureNatalie Discenza
Natalie Discenza
Natalie Discenza is a Sacred Heart News Fellow at WSHU. She is a native of Syracuse, New York.
See stories by Natalie Discenza