As Federal Mortgage Freeze Ends, Connecticut Homeowners Could Face Foreclosure

Experts worry tens of thousands of homes in Connecticut could face foreclosure after this month. That’s when a federal freeze on mortgage payments that started during the pandemic expires.

Over 23,000 homeowners in the state still benefited from that program at the beginning of this month.

The percent of Connecticut homeowners past due on their mortgages was higher anywhere in the country before the pandemic, except New York, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Mortgage aid is still available through the state's Homeowners Assistance Funds Program. Certain homeowners earning under the median income for their area can qualify for up to $20,000 in assistance.