Several corruption trials are set for 2018 after a scandal involving nine of Governor Cuomo’s former associates who worked on his administration’s…
When the legislative session ended on June 21, lawmakers left behind a lot of unfinished business, including a failure to act on ethics reform proposals…
State lawmakers and lobby groups say Governor Cuomo was in error when he said that there was no political will to enact reforms in 2017.Democratic…
An ethics reform measure approved by the New York legislature at the end of the legislative session still hasn’t been signed by Governor Cuomo. And some…
Governor Andrew Cuomo is trying to focus on positive actions in his public events in recent days as a federal investigation into his administration’s…
What began in January as an ambitious reform package to address a wave of corruption at the Capitol, proposed by Governor Cuomo, dwindled to just two…
New York lawmakers wrapped up the 2016 legislative session at around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, agreeing to take steps to cancel the pensions of convicted…
The New York legislature was closing down on an end-of-session deal that would strip convicted lawmakers of their pensions, extend mayoral control of New…
With the legislative session down to the wire, groups for and against bills, including expansion of Uber ride services and ethics reform, came to the…
There are only three more days left in New York’s legislative session, and lawmakers are talking with Governor Cuomo about a number of bills, but keeping…