-
After 12 years as music director of the Stamford Symphony, Eckart Preu is moving on. In our conversation about his last concerts this weekend, April 8th…
-
This weekend, March 4th and 5th, the Stamford Symphony Orchestra celebrates its own Venetian Carnival, with music by Vivaldi, Gabrielli, Stravinsky,…
-
The Stamford Symphony Orchestra opens its season with performances by three generations of Russian composers: Glinka, Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev on…
-
The Stamford Symphony Orchestra's conductor, Eckart Preu, says "You can never have enough Mozart in your life!" And that was the reasoning behind the…
-
On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Stamford Symphony presents the Christmas portion of Handel's "Messiah," at the beautiful Basilica of St. John the Evangelist in…