Lawyers for people who say they were illegally quarantined by Connecticut during the 2014 Ebola scare are preparing to revive their case against the state…
Connecticut's two U.S. senators say the $320,000 the state is receiving from the federal government to prepare for a potential Zika outbreak represents a…
In 2014, the state of Connecticut quarantined nine residents due to fears of Ebola. They’d just come back from Liberia, one of the countries at the center…
Several people quarantined in Connecticut after returning from West Africa during the Ebola epidemic in 2014 were essentially imprisoned illegally under a…
The city of New Haven, Connecticut shares a special connection with Freetown, Sierra Leone. The two are sister cities, and they have a shared history…
A Yale student who was put in isolation at Yale New Haven Hospital tested negative for Ebola on Thursday. The Ebola scare put Connecticut on high alert…
