Federal Appeals Court To Hear Case On Connecticut Ebola Quarantine

Lawyers for people who say they were illegally quarantined by Connecticut during the 2014 Ebola scare are preparing to revive their case against the state in a federal appeals court.

Ten people who were quarantined are seeking the appeal, including a West African family of six. They returned from West Africa in 2014 during the height of the U.S. Ebola scare. The state ordered them to stay in their homes despite showing no symptoms of the disease.

State officials said the quarantines were necessary to protect the public. A lower court judge dismissed the lawsuit last year, saying public officials couldn’t be sued. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York has set the hearing for Thursday.