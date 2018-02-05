© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Federal Appeals Court To Hear Case On Connecticut Ebola Quarantine

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published February 5, 2018 at 11:18 AM EST
ebola_apjuliarandall_180205.jpg
Julia Randall
/
AP
Ryan Boyko is shown in a village in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2012. Boyko, a Yale doctoral student, said that the Connecticut order to quarantine him at home following his return from Liberia in 2014 was based on politics, not science.

Lawyers for people who say they were illegally quarantined by Connecticut during the 2014 Ebola scare are preparing to revive their case against the state in a federal appeals court.

Ten people who were quarantined are seeking the appeal, including a West African family of six. They returned from West Africa in 2014 during the height of the U.S. Ebola scare. The state ordered them to stay in their homes despite showing no symptoms of the disease.

State officials said the quarantines were necessary to protect the public. A lower court judge dismissed the lawsuit last year, saying public officials couldn’t be sued. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York has set the hearing for Thursday. 

Connecticut NewsConnecticutyaleEbolapublic health
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
