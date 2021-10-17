-
A Long Island college drowning in debt will soon be closing its doors.Dowling College has filed papers with state and federal regulators to officially…
-
According to a report released on Tuesday by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Dowling College on Long Island will lose its accreditation…
-
Dowling College in Suffolk County is $54 million in debt, but it’s fighting to stay open.The Dowling Board of Trustees want to become academic partners…
-
With $54 million in debt, Dowling College on Long Island is closing Friday afternoon.College President Albert Inserra said the school was unable to find a…