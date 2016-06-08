Dowling College Fights To Stay Open

Dowling College in Suffolk County is $54 million in debt, but it’s fighting to stay open.

The Dowling Board of Trustees want to become academic partners with Global University Systems, an international network of universities based in the United Kingdom.

Trustees said negotiations are still in the works.

The school was originally set to close on June 3, but officials delayed the closing to prolong negotiations and to allow students to get transcripts from the Oakdale campus.