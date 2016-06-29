© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Long Island News

L.I.’s Dowling College To Lose Its Accreditation

WSHU | By Christopher Cameron
Published June 29, 2016 at 6:06 PM EDT
dowlingcollege_apfrankeltman_160601_0.jpg
Frank Eltman
/
AP

According to a report released on Tuesday by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Dowling College on Long Island will lose its accreditation at the end of August.

The commission withdrew Dowling’s status based on two years of monitoring the college’s finances and its ability to serve its students.

Albert Inserra, the president of Dowling College appeared before the commission last week, requesting that the decision to withdraw the school’s accreditation be delayed.

The decision ultimately may not affect Dowling’s efforts to remain open, as the college could continue to operate unaccredited.

Dowling is currently negotiating an affiliation agreement with Global University Systems, a United Kingdom-based company that invests in for-profit colleges and universities. 

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandHigher EducationDowling CollegeAccreditation
