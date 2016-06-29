L.I.’s Dowling College To Lose Its Accreditation

According to a report released on Tuesday by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Dowling College on Long Island will lose its accreditation at the end of August.

The commission withdrew Dowling’s status based on two years of monitoring the college’s finances and its ability to serve its students.

Albert Inserra, the president of Dowling College appeared before the commission last week, requesting that the decision to withdraw the school’s accreditation be delayed.

The decision ultimately may not affect Dowling’s efforts to remain open, as the college could continue to operate unaccredited.

Dowling is currently negotiating an affiliation agreement with Global University Systems, a United Kingdom-based company that invests in for-profit colleges and universities.