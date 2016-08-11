Debt-Laden Dowling College Is Offically Shutting Down

A Long Island college drowning in debt will soon be closing its doors.

Dowling College has filed papers with state and federal regulators to officially shut down. This comes after last week’s unanimous vote by Dowling’s Board of Trustees to close the college.

The school had accumulated $54 million in long-term debt and had lost its accreditation, effective August 31.

The Oakdale school had hoped to come to an agreement with Global University Systems to take over the school, but the deal fell apart last month.

June graduates received their diplomas electronically this week, because the college had not paid the printer.