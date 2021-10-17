-
Suffolk County police will be allowed to use new genetic tests to investigate the Gilgo Beach killings. The DNA analysis could help identify victims or…
Connecticut has joined New York and a number of other states in investigating two companies that offer at-home do-it-yourself rape kits to sexual assault…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY, says people who have used home DNA kits to trace their ancestry probably don’t realize that they might be sharing their…
The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that prison officials can use reasonable force to obtain DNA samples from inmates.In a decision released on…