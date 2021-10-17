-
State Comptroller Kevin Lembo is projecting that Connecticut ended the 2016 fiscal year on June 30th $279 million in the red. That’s about a $36 million…
-
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo is projecting a $7 million deficit in the state’s 2-year, $40 billion budget when the current fiscal year ends in…
-
The city of Bridgeport, Connecticut said it will make its financial information available to the public through a new website. The site, scheduled to be…
-
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo said a state crackdown on unproven compound drugs has saved the state about $2 million a month on prescription…
-
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo wants the state to change the way it puts away money for a rainy day.Much of Connecticut’s rainy day fund depends of a…
-
Connecticut comptroller Kevin Lembo is projecting the state’s surplus has increased for the current fiscal year, and he’s calling on the legislature to…
-
Its official, Connecticut ended the 2013 fiscal year in June with a higher surplus than had been projected. That's according to state Comptroller Kevin…