classical music highlight

Mahler's Symphony No. 5 is infused with the passion he felt for his wife, Alma. We'll enjoy it tonight.
Tonight we'll enjoy Aaron Copland's celebration of the Midwestern heart of the country with his Prairie Journal.
There are differeing theories about why Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 is called The Emperor, but one thing is for sure: it's a grand piwxw! We'll enjoy…
Tonight Alice Sara Ott gives us a fresh take on Tchaikovsky's monumental Piano Concerto No. 1.
20th century harpsichord virtuoso Wanda Landowska wanted new music to play, so she asked Francis Poulenc for a concerto that would be a blend of old and…
As we make the transition from summer to fall this week with the autumnal equinox, we'll enjoy Frederick Delius' impression of all four seasons in his…
Robert Schumann’s Concert Piece for four horn soloists is SO hard, that for the performance on period instruments we’ll hear this morning, the horns were…
Eric Ewazen's "Grand Canyon Suite," for nine french horns, captures the majesty of the canyon. We'll enjoy it this morning.
Frank Bridge imagines the perfect weather for this time of year with his impression, "Summer." We'll enjoy it tonight.
It is quite possibly the most famous overture in operatic history. Even its composer was impressed with his handiwork, saying it was so close to genius…