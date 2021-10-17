-
Vice President Kamala Harris asked Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont if the state can help house some of the 19,000 migrant children that crossed the…
Governor Dannel Malloy said he thinks the Connecticut Juvenile Training School in Middletown could close by July of 2018. CJTS is the state’s locked…
In a special session, The Connecticut General Assembly has passed a bill to close a deficit of more than $350 million in the state’s $20 billion…
Officials with Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families testified at a hearing with lawmakers and advocates on Thursday, two days after the…
Connecticut’s Office of the Child Advocate released an investigative report in July saying children were being illegally restrained and secluded at the…
Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz answered questions from state lawmakers about two reports that found widespread…
An advocacy group said the State of Connecticut should close the two juvenile detention facilities run directly by the Department of Children and…