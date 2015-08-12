Conn. DCF Commissioner Answers Lawmakers' Questions

Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz answered questions from state lawmakers about two reports that found widespread mistreatment of boys and girls in the two juvenile detention facilities that are run directly by DCF.

Katz told the general assembly’s children’s committee at an Aug. 8 informational hearing that there have been improvements at the facilities. She said the population at the boys’ detention center has never been lower than today.

Earlier this year, the reports found that boys and girls were being illegally restrained or isolated when there weren’t enough mental and medical health professionals on staff. Under state law, minors are only supposed to be restrained when they are a danger to themselves or others.

Katz said the frequency of restraints being used on the youth is also declining.

“We are not a dystopia,” she said.

More forums and public hearings on the juvenile detention facilities are planned in the coming months.