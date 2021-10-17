-
The Department of Motor Vehicles says that about 50,000 incorrect car tax bills will be mailed to drivers in Connecticut due to a computer…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy’s proposed $55-per-person tax rebate won the approval of a key state legislative committee on Tuesday. Members of the…
-
The Speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives said on Wednesday he’s in favor of allowing municipalities to tax college and hospital properties.…
-
Connecticut House Speaker Brendan Sharkey says legislation that would end municipal car taxes is on his agenda for next year's legislative session.…