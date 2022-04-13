© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Democrats say they have a car tax relief deal

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 13, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
Highway I-95 in Stamford, Connecticut
RepublicanFan
/
Wikimedia Commons

Connecticut legislative leaders say they’ve reached a deal on car tax relief during ongoing budget negotiations with the Lamont administration.

The deal would ensure that residents of the state’s high property tax cities see a significant reduction in their car taxes by the summer, said House Speaker Matt Ritter.

“And you’re going to see in Hartford, for example, essentially a 12 mill rate reduction in what you paid in January to what you pay in July. That is an absolute clear signal of a tax cut response. I think it would be very helpful and widely received,” said Ritter.

The deal would lower the state’s cap on municipal car taxes from 45 mills to 33 mills. That’s higher than the 29 mills requested by the Lamont administration. One mill is equal to a dollar in tax per $1,000 of assessed property value. Wealthier towns have lower mill rates. For example, the mill rate in Greenwich is 11.59.

The deadline for the General Assembly to pass a budget is May 4.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutEbong UdomaCar Tax
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma