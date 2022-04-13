Connecticut Democrats say they have a car tax relief deal

Connecticut legislative leaders say they’ve reached a deal on car tax relief during ongoing budget negotiations with the Lamont administration.

The deal would ensure that residents of the state’s high property tax cities see a significant reduction in their car taxes by the summer, said House Speaker Matt Ritter.

“And you’re going to see in Hartford, for example, essentially a 12 mill rate reduction in what you paid in January to what you pay in July. That is an absolute clear signal of a tax cut response. I think it would be very helpful and widely received,” said Ritter.

The deal would lower the state’s cap on municipal car taxes from 45 mills to 33 mills. That’s higher than the 29 mills requested by the Lamont administration. One mill is equal to a dollar in tax per $1,000 of assessed property value. Wealthier towns have lower mill rates. For example, the mill rate in Greenwich is 11.59.

The deadline for the General Assembly to pass a budget is May 4.