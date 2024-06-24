CT lawmakers will return to the State Capitol for a special session

Connecticut lawmakers return to Hartford on Wednesday for a special session to consider legislation that would prevent higher local car taxes this fall.

Gov. Ned Lamont said lawmakers will also take action on minor adjustments to a few state laws.

Lamont agreed on the agenda for the special session with the Democratic leaders of the state House and Senate late last week.

“It's going to be a very narrow agenda,” he said. “People will come in for a couple of hours. They’ve got to fix something regarding the car tax. They have to fix something regarding the bank charter.”

“They want to fix something regarding contracting for the schools to make sure it’s really transparent. No possibility of self-dealing there,” Lamont added.

The car tax bill would prevent a tax increase from taking effect this fall by continuing to classify commercial vehicles as motor vehicles.

It would also allow towns to have lower mill rates for car taxes than for real estate.

Lawmakers are also considering legislation that would tighten controls on state-funded local school construction projects.

It comes after the state’s former head of school construction was indicted on federal corruption charges last month.