© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Conn. DMV: 50,000 Incorrect Tax Bills Could Be Sent To Drivers

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2016 at 9:13 AM EDT
bills_pixabay_160609.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

The Department of Motor Vehicles says that about 50,000 incorrect car tax bills will be mailed to drivers in Connecticut due to a computer error.

Commissioner Michael Bzdyra said Wednesday that some drivers may receive tax bills with the wrong tax town or other information on them.

He says it's the result of last summer's computer upgrades. Data in the old computer system were compiled from customers over decades and could include old addresses that were never changed by people who moved.

Officials say people who receive a tax bill from a municipality in which they didn't live or keep a vehicle—as of Oct. 1, 2015—must contact the local assessor to request a transfer to the correct town or city.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutCar TaxDMVTax Bill
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press