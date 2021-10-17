Buffalo Billion

-
On Monday, prosecutors present the second of two corruption cases against former associates of Governor Cuomo in federal district court in Manhattan. Dr.…
-
New York watchdog groups agree that lawmakers should enact more oversight of the state’s economic development contracts. This push follows a scandal…
-
State lawmakers and lobby groups say Governor Cuomo was in error when he said that there was no political will to enact reforms in 2017.Democratic…
-
Reform advocates are taking exception to remarks made by Governor Cuomo, who said there already is enough oversight of potentially corrupt activities in…
-
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara is bringing charges against a former portfolio manager in the state’s pension fund, saying he accepted bribes, which included…
-
New York State lawmakers are considering whether to have a special session this month to vote on, among other things, a pay raise.Assembly Democrats are…
-
Governor Cuomo, D-N.Y., is pressuring state lawmakers to come back in December for a special session that includes a number of reform items to address…
-
Recommendations on how to go forward with some of Governor Cuomo’s economic development contracts tainted by scandal have been delayed for another few…
-
The beleaguered head of SUNY’s Polytechnic Institute, Alain Kaloyeros, formally resigned from his post today, after being placed on leave without pay…
-
The scandal over Governor Cuomo’s economic development programs has led to more scrutiny of whether the projects are the best way to improve the state’s…